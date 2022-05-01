TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
