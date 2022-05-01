Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $870.76. 29,377,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,616,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $938.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $987.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $902.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,472 shares of company stock valued at $371,566,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.