TerraUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $18.49 billion and $565.97 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007343 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 18,492,358,816 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.