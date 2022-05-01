Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NYSE TNC traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $64.58. 133,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tennant by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tennant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tennant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

