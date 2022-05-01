Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 185.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

