Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Price Target Raised to €4.50

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $5.46.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

