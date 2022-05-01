Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Price Target Raised to €4.50

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $5.46.
About Telefónica
