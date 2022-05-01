Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $285.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $280.69 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

