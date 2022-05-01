Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

TDOC stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

