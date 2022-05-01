Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 89.9% in April

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 128,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,264. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 282,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

