TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,717 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of TechnipFMC worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.98.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

