TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

