Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Target worth $279,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.65. 3,220,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,833. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average of $230.26. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.