Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TBLA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $176,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,183,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

