T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider's stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

