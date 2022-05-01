Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-5.25 EPS.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

