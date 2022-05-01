Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $396,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EVOL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 93,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,971. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.