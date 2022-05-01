swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 786,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

