swisspartners Advisors Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 4.0% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 6,945,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,093. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

