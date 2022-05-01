Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 43.9% in April

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,826. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 88.71%. The business had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.