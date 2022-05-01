Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.12 million and $1.17 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.86 or 0.07277069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,801,317 coins and its circulating supply is 352,488,937 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

