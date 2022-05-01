Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.70.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.