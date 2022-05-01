Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

