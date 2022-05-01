Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 1,094,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.