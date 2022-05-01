Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.