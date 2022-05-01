Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

