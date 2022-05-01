Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,924. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day moving average of $260.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

