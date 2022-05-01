StockNews.com Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

