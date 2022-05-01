StockNews.com Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of CRI opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 12.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 11.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

