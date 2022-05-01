StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

