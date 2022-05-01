StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

