StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,199 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 582,934 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.