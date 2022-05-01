StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

