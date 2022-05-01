Stobox Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,140.00 (STBU)

Stobox Token (STBU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Stobox Token has a total market cap of $304,996.01 and $47,140.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stobox Token has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Stobox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.36 or 0.07315976 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043526 BTC.

About Stobox Token

Stobox Token’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,961,579 coins. Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io . Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Stobox Token Coin Trading

