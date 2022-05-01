Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF) Price Target to C$5.75

Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:MEAUF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Moneta Gold has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.36.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

