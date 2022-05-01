Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Up 54.4% in April

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.35 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting €16.00 ($17.20). The stock had a trading volume of 284,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.61 and its 200-day moving average is €20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

