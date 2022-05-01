Step Finance (STEP) Trading 25.4% Lower This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $336,668.02 and $2.07 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.19 or 0.07269245 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

