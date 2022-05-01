StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.