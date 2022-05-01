Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

