Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

