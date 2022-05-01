Stacks (STX) Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (STX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $20.10 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00209880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00152733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.31 or 0.07234917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,648,002 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

