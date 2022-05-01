Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 59.4% in April

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SWSS remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596. Springwater Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.