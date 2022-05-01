Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $165.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $95.22 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $197.41.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 344.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

