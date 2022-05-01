Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 794,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,059. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

