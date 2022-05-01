Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.14 ($3.14).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.77) to GBX 347 ($4.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SPI stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.75). 292,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185.40 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.44). The company has a market cap of £866.42 million and a PE ratio of -90.00.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($25,367.70).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

