Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $13.65. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 42,075 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,607.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,633,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 187.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 186,610 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 47,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

