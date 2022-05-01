SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $58,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $455.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

