SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for about 5.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,002 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 885.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 508,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXC stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $73.89 and a one year high of $135.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

