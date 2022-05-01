SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.69. 6,495,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,929. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.31 and a 200 day moving average of $349.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

