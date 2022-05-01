SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 737.6% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 349,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,425. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

