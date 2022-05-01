SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $135,600.65 and approximately $782.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.19 or 0.07347843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.