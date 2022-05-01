Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,561.00

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for $486.40 or 0.01279983 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $369,178.39 and $55,561.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.31 or 0.07234917 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

