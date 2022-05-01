South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $703.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.94 million to $724.03 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $674.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

